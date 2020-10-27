Spartanburg man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a man received a 35-year prison sentence Tuesday for the shooting death of a Spartanburg teen.

7 News previously reported Kiyounnie Jackson, 19, was shot multiple times and killed at a home on Fisher Avenue back in Nov. 2017.

Further investigation revealed Derrick Lamar Bennett, Jr., 24, of Spartanburg, along with some others, lured Jackson to the vacant home to rob him, according to the solicitor’s office. The suspects took cash and a handgun during the hold-up.

Bennett was arrested two days after Jackson’s death.

Tuesday, Bennett pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the solicitor’s office. He is not eligible for parole or early release.

Jacory Foster, 29, was sentenced to life in prison in October 2019 after he was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a jury trial, according to the press release.

Charges are still pending for two other suspects.