Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 hotel robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced Thursday to live in prison for an armed robbery that injured two people at a hotel.

Dominick Antonia Thompson, 27, was found guilty of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree assault and battery, first degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after a four-day trial, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Barnette said the robbery happened on November 24, 2016, at the Crossland Studios on Mobile Drive.

According to Barnette, Thompson, along with three other people, went into a hotel room with guns, robbed the occupants and pistol-whipped one of the victims.

During the assault, the gun fired and a woman was hit by the bullet, according to Barnette. The four suspects ran away with money, cell phones and ammunition.

The woman was treated at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Deputies were able to recover some of the stolen property and identify Thompson as a suspect after speaking with the victims, Barnette said.

According to a press release, Assistant Solicitors Spencer Smith and Lauren Brown utilized witness testimony and finger print evidence to prove the case.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole presided over the trial.

Thompson’s prior criminal record included second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of attempted murder and common-law robbery, according to Barnette.