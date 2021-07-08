Spartanburg Police officer charged in connection to domestic violence incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dejuan Shell (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Police officer was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened on July 7, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to an arrest warrant, Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, is accused of getting into a physical altercation and shoving a victim, causing injuries while their child was present. Shell has been charged with second degree domestic violence.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg Police Department. Shell was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store