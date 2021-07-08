Spartanburg Police officer charged in connection to domestic violence incident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Police officer was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened on July 7, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to an arrest warrant, Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, is accused of getting into a physical altercation and shoving a victim, causing injuries while their child was present. Shell has been charged with second degree domestic violence.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg Police Department. Shell was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.