Spartanburg Police search for bank robbery suspect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a bank robber got away Friday morning after robbing a BB&T.

Police said officers responded at about 10:20 a.m. to the bank located at 1488 W.O. Ezell Boulevard.

A bank employee employee contacted 911 and told officers a robbery had just occurred, according to the police station.

Witnesses told officer a man wearing a black hoodie and a blue surgical mask approached the counter. Police said the man did not present a weapon, but his note said he had one in his possession.

The employee followed the instructions on the note and gave the money cash in a blue Walmart plastic bag, police said.

The man then ran away from the bank, headed towards Camelot Drive.

Officers searched the area, but they were not able to locate the robber. Officers said they believe the man was able to leave the area in an unknown vehicle.

Police described the robber as a white man with a small to medium build. He is believed to be about 5’6″ – 5’8″ tall.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or text the tip line at (864) 573-0000.