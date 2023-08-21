UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Friday after police said he attacked another student at an Upstate high school.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded to Union County High School in reference to a student assaulting another student.

Once they were at the school, officers spoke with an officer administrator who said that a 16-year-old student walked up to a 15-year-old student in the cafeteria and punched him in the face two times.

Following an investigation, the 16-year-old student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and taken to the Union County Detention Center.