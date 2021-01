EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County School District officials said a student was removed from Gettys Middle School’s property Thursday following a bomb threat.

District officials said Easley Police officers and an incendiary device detection K-9 from Clemson University Police swept the area to ensure there were no explosive devices.

The student who made the bomb threat was removed from the property and the district will proceed with disciplinary action, the district said.