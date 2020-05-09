Subject killed after firing at officers in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A subject was killed after firing at officers in Greenville early Saturday morning, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville Police say officers responded to the area of Cleveirvine Avenue and Boyce Springs Avenue at 12:48 a.m. in response to hearing gunshots.

Multiple 911 calls from area residents were being received by dispatchers at the same time, police say.

When officers arrived, they observed two subjects in the rear parking lot of 1300 E. Washington St.

They say one of the subjects fled into the building.

While the other subject was being detained, police say shots were fired at the officers from inside of the building.

One officer returned fire, allowing others to take cover, according to Greenville Police.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated, and with the assistance of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a robot was sent into the building and found the subject unresponsive.

The subject was determined by medics to be deceased.

The coroner identified that person as 25-year-old Ward Benjamin McClain III, of Greenville.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of the investigation by Greenville County Coroner’s Office and SLED.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Interviews are being conducted by SLED with the responding officers and others.

The incident in Greenville County was the 14th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Greenville Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Greenville Police Department.