Suspect accused of throwing flaming cup of gasoline on man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of throwing a flaming cup of gasoline into another man’s face has been charged with attempted murder, according to authorities.

Cornelius Neal Diamond, 55, was being held in jail without bond Tuesday on the charge, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was accused of lighting a cup of fuel on fire and throwing it at a 26-year-old man last month. The sheriff’s office said the victim, who was not named, told deputies Diamond had given him a gun to “hold on to” that was later stolen, The State reported.

Diamond demanded the man return the missing gun, then threatened him when he did not receive the weapon back, according to a statement from the agency that was obtained by news outlets.

Diamond later saw the man walking and again confronted him. He threw the flaming cup of gasoline on the victim and walked away, officials said.

The man suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Diamond had a bond hearing set for Wednesday, according to Richland County court records. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

