SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect and deputies crashed into an embankment in Spartanburg County following a chase Sunday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jermaine Bivings, 48, of Spartanburg, was speeding on Crescent Avenue going towards John B. White Senior Blvd. around 1 a.m. The tag on the vehicle showed it was stolen.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Bivings turned onto John B. White Senior Blvd. and accelerated.

After deputies followed Bivings through a series of turns, Bivings pulled into a driveway on Caldwell Road, the sheriff’s office said. He attempted to make a left-hand u-turn, but the vehicle slid off an embankment on the right side.

Deputies stopped their vehicle at the edge of the shoulder, but their vehicle’s tire slid down the embankment, according to deputies. Bivings was removed from his vehicle by other deputies and was seen by EMS, but refused treatment.

Bivings was charged with the following:

reckless driving

failure to stop for blue lights

receiving stolen goods

1st-degree DUS

simple possession of marijuana

The sheriff’s office said the chase lasted 6.8 miles and reached a top speed of 70 mph.