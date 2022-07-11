SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man suspected of killing a teenager in broad daylight inside the Anderson Mall over the weekend was identified by police on Monday.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson, of Anderson, allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated and that Robinson and Clemons knew each other.

Teenager dies after Anderson Mall shooting

Clemons died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head Sunday afternoon. His cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

The police department is asking for the public’s help in locating Robinson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Robinson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Cpl. Joe Burke at (864) 353-7871 or contact him by email at jburke@cityofandersonsc.com.