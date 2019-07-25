Man facing charges following bank robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing charges following a bank robbery Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to TD Bank, located on South Main Street in Anderson, at about 9:05 a.m. in regards to an armed robbery.

Once on-scene, deputies were told that a man wearing a black wig, a gray shirt and gray and pink gloves entered the bank, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at employees and demanded money. After being given money, the man then left the bank in a black sedan.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect, Christopher Seamon, 58, of Anderson, around Whitehall Road in Anderson. After conducting a traffic stop on Lost Lake road near Sullivan Road, deputies took Seamon into custody.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation into the bank robbery is ongoing at this time and said both forensic investigators and criminal investigations detectives have responded to the scene.

Seamon was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.