ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Biltmore Forest Police Department officials said a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a chase.

Police said the suspect was involved in a chase with North Carolina State Highway Patrol and ran away on foot.

Officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Vanderbilt Road and Vanderbilt Park Road.

Troopers were able to arrest the suspect on I-40.

We will update this story as information becomes available.