Suspect in Lancaster County officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was charged with four counts of attempted murder following Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents say one man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with deputies who were investigating a domestic violence incident near Indian Land.

The suspect, 33-year-old Joshua James Hendricks, is accused of firing a handgun at deputies, who then returned fire and shot Hendricks.

Hendricks was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident in Lancaster County was the third officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, SLED officials said.

In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

