Suspect leads police on chase through 2 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies from Greenville to Spartanburg County Sunday night.

According to Greenville Police, the driver was originally pulled over for a license check in downtown Greenville, when they drove off.

Police said the chase ended when the driver rear-ended someone on East Main Street near Tyger River Drive in Duncan.

The driver was arrested, police said.

No one was injured during the chase.

At this time, it is unclear who the driver is, or the charges they will face, but police told 7 News they were wanted for home invasion out of Greenville County.

