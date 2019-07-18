Suspect wanted for several break-ins, larcenies arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with breaking into several local businesses has been arrested.
Travis Shaqwann Fair, 29, of Asheville, was arrested on Monday, according to Asheville Police.
Officers were in the Montford community when they saw a vehicle run a stop sign.
Officers located the vehicle abandoned and found Fair walking in the area.
Police said that after a foot pursuit, Fair was taken into custody without further incident and charged with the following offenses:
- Felony Breaking and Entering x3
- Warrant served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x2
- Warrant served for Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering
- Warrant served for Possession of Burglary Tools
- Warrant served for Safecracking
- OFA served for Felony Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Conspire to Break/Enter/Commit Felony Larceny
- OFA served for Driving While License Revoked
- OFA served for Injury to Personal Property
- OFA served for Civil Non-Support
- OFA served for Failure to Secure Passenger Under 16
- Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest
- Resisting Public Officer
- Fugitive Warrant Served from Tennessee
- Fugitive Warrant Served from South Carolina
Additional charges are pending in connection with other breaking and enterings and larcenies in the area, according to police.