Man facing murder charges following shooting death of pregnant woman in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the February shooting death of a pregnant woman in Anderson County was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service in Laurens County around 4 p.m.

A second suspect, Russell Calhoun, died in August in Galesburg, Illinois.

Police in Galesburg said Calhoun confronted officers responding to a domestic disturbance before pulling out a gun and shooting himself.

Sabrina Lowery was 37 weeks pregnant when she was shot inside her home on Bryon Circle near Belton on February 13.

She was taken to the hospital where she died in surgery. The baby did not survive.

Another man, 33-year-old Tamell Nash, was also found shot to death outside the home.

Deputies said Nash did not live at the home.

Gaddis has been charged with murder, death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted armed robbery. He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.