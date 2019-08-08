Man accused of using school’s electric after package found at Homeland Park Elem.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bomb squad responded to an elementary school after a custodian discovered a suspicious package.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies responded to Homeland Park Elementary School at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday after a staff member found the package behind the school.

Anderson School District 5 Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton said a custodian found the package and called his supervisor, who notified law enforcement.

Newton said the custodian was the only person inside the school at the time of the discovery.

Surveillance video from the school showed the package was placed there early Thursday morning, Newton said.

The bomb squad responded to the scene.

Amos Pearson (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Foster said the suspicious package was rendered safe and collected by investigators.

According to Foster, the suspicious package did not contain any explosive material or device. After further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the package was a lock box, which contained digital devices.

Deputies said Amos Pearson, 36, of Anderson, had been using the school’s power to charge the digital devices.

Pearson has been charged with theft of electric power.