PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7 p.m. to Foster Street in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a group of teens got together inside a house, but one teen had a gun in their possession.

Deputies said one teenager was shot, taken to the hospital and currently remains in critical condition.

Deputies arrested and charged a 16-year-old with assault and battery high and aggravated. The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.