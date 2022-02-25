MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was charged with child sex offense in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ronald Kenneth Chapman was charged with a statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

On Jan. 11, 2022, a detective received a report of possible sex abuse from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Chapman was arrested on Jan. 18, 2022, after evidence showed he had sexual relations with a seven-year-old girl.

His bond was set at $600,000, the sheriff’s office said. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center, Lily’s Place, assisted in the investigation.