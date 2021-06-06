Man charged in deadly Spartanburg Co. crash that killed 15-year-old

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said a teenager died after he was hit by a truck hit early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Old Hills Bridge Road and Cross Anchor Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Zailyn Cade Jackson, 15, of Enoree. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Jackson was standing outside of a disabled vehicle on the southbound side of Old Hills Bridge Road when a 2012 Dodge Ram traveling southbound hit him.

The driver, Travis Collins, 33, of Woodruff, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Troopers said he has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and open container in a vehicle. He was denied bond on Sunday.

Spartanburg District 4 said Jackson was a student at Woodruff High School.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.