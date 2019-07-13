Thieves steal purses, dress as victims, withdraw from bank accounts, Greenville Police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville Police Department said the suspects are accused of stealing purses and then draining the back accounts of their victims.

Greenville Police said the thieve target women who leave their purses in vehicles in public parks and fitness centers.

The suspects then dress like the victims, using their photo ID’s, and withdraw from their bank accounts.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864-232-7463). Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.

