OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A third man was arrested in an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office grand larceny investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, arrest warrants said the theft happened on November 30, 2021. A Bobcat Loader and the Interstate Trailer were stolen from an address on West-Oak Highway. The loader and trailer had a combined value of $73,000.

The stolen property was recovered by Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Bureau in Hart County, G.A. on December 4, 2021, and returned to the owner, deputies said.

OCSO said 26-year-old Matthew Kevin Bowen, of Seneca, and 26-year-old James William Green, of Salem and Easley, were both arrested at two separate locations on December 2, 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, a third person in this investigation, 43-year-old Michael Ferguson, of Fair Play, was arrested around 3:17 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Ferguson was taken into custody after a traffic stop Friday night on South Union Road near Head Drive in the South Union Community, the OCSO said.

Ferguson, Bowen and Green were charged with theft, deputies said. Ferguson was released from the Oconee County Detention Center Saturday on a combined $25,000 personal recognizance bond.