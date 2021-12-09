Third suspect wanted in death of Spartanburg Co. man found in burned car

SPARTANBURG COUTNY, S.C. (WSPA) – A third suspect is wanted in the death of a Spartanburg County man who was found in a burned car last month.

We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of a crash Saturday, Nov. 13. Residents of Blanchard Rd called 911 to report a car had just wrecked into a tree, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainants told deputies they didn’t find anyone in or near the vehicle. Responding fire department personnel discovered another vehicle, a stolen car, burning on the side of Blanchard Rd. a short distance up the road.

A man was found dead in the backseat of the burned vehicle, deputies said. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified that person as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones, of Spartanburg.

Jamarous Deangelo Rogers, 28, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime, and two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Jaylan Whiteside, 17, was then arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and third degree arson.

Now, deputies are searching for Joseph Reymon English, 19, of Moore. Deputies said English and Whiteside are half brothers.

According to the sheriff’s office, English has active warrants for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, accessory after the fact of murder, arson – third degree, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said English should be considered as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about English’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Investigator Kevan Kyle at (864) 503-4607, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.