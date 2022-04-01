ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history, officers said.

According to the police department, they arrested Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr. Thursday afternoon and seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl which equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the drug.

Officers said they arrested Logan near Old Haywood Road in West Asheville just after noon. He was charged with the following:

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)

trafficking in methamphetamine by possession (level II)

possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl

possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

maintain a dwelling for controlled substance

possess drug paraphernalia

APD said the following was seized:

1,250.38 grams of fentanyl

398.11 grams of methamphetamine

$10,976

Tip leads to largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe Co. (Source: Asheville Police Department)

In addition to the drugs and cash, APD officers said they also seized and recovered a brick press, vacuum sealer and a blender.

Chief David Zack of the Asheville Police Department said officers were able to arrest Logan after using the information from the tip.

After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest. This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips. Chief David Zack, Asheville Police Department

Logan was transported to the Buncombe County Facility for booking and is being held on a $500,000 secure bond.