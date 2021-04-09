Townville teen faces sex charge involving a minor, deputies say

by: WSPA Staff

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a teenager has been charged following an incident on Christmas Eve.

Deputies said an employee from the Department of Social Services filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Dec. 30, 2020.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was between 11-years-old and 14-years-old.

After further investigation, Christopher Jacob Barrett, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

