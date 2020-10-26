Traffic stop leads deputies to wanted woman, drugs and defaced gun in McDowell Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Chandra Danielle McCool (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a traffic stop led them to a wanted woman.

On Oct. 13, deputies stopped a gold Audi on Nix Creed Road for an expired license.

Deputies found the driver Chandra Danielle McCool, 27, of Old Fort, was a federal probation absconder, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken into custody.

Officers searched her vehicle to find 7.23 grams of methamphetamine, a suboxone pill, 14.5 Clonazepam pills, marijuana and a handgun with the serial number defaced, according to the sheriff’s office.

She has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of up to 0.5 ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

