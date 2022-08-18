GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A stand-off has shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.

Deputies said the stand-off began after shots were heard coming from the vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle drove into a McDonald’s parking lot on White Horse Road after the shots were heard, deputies said they began a stand-off with the driver of the vehicle.

Deputies said they are actively negotiating with the driver.

Deputies say White Horse Road, Frontage, and surrounding roads will remain blocked off until the situation is resolved.