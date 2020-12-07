Trailer with more than $20K worth of band equipment missing from Walhalla HS

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oconee County are looking for answers after a trailer was stolen from a high school band.

A trailer with more than $20,000 worth of equipment was taken between 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4117 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online here or through the P3 app. Tipsters may remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.