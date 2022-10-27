NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person.

An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the driver of a train noticed a body in the woods near the tracks and called the CSX employee to check it out.

The body was found on the ground face down, according to the report.

No additional details about what may have led to the death were included. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s name when appropriate.