Troopers: Man facing several drug charges following chase on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following a chase on Interstate 85.

Troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2019 Mazda SUV at about 12:58 p.m. on I-85 northbound for an improper lane change, according to highway patrol.

At about 1:12 p.m., the driver, Bobby Harris, Jr., of New Orleans, La., drove away from the traffic stop and a chase began, troopers said.

Troopers were able to conduct a rolling road block and ended the chase near mile marker 51.

Harris got out of the SUV and attempted to run away, but troopers were able to get him into custody.

During the chase, the Mazda was involved in a crash with another vehicle, troopers said.

Harris has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a handgun, failure to stop for blue lights and child endangerment.