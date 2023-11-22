BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged two people following a dispute that resulted in $80,000 of property damage.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Hallie Nicole Evans, 33, and Jason Kyle Cordell, 37, both of Swannanoa were both involved in an ongoing dispute that resulted in property damage.

During the course of the investigation, deputies responded to multiple civil disturbances in the community.

Evan and Cordell were arrested and charged with the following:

child abuse (non-assaultive)

contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

injury to personal property

misdemeanor conspiracy

They were both given a $3,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Deputies said further charges may be pending.