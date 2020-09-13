2 charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies, sheriff’s office says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Spartanburg County Deputies, the sheriff’s office said on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division were in the parking lot of 150 Accurate Way in Inman Sunday morning around 4:15 a.m. when they heard several gunshots coming from the direction of Interstate 26 East.

The release states that the deputies moved from their positions and heard more gunshots as they notified dispatch that someone was shooting at them.

One deputy who responded to the scene observed a green Camaro driving at high speeds away from the location of the incident, and pulled the vehicle over.

Tarus Mallory & Akymzee Holbert (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Akymzee Holbert and Tarus Mallory, of Spartanburg, were subsequently arrested. Both have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mallory was also cited for driving with a suspended license.

Both Holbert and Mallory were denied bond Sunday night.