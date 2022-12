BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) — Two people were found shot dead inside a vehicle at a gas station located at 400 Mills Gap Road this morning, officials said.

Buncombe County sheriff’s deputies found the parked vehicle before 7 a.m. with two people who had been apparently shot inside. The sheriff’s office has identified suspects in the shooting, said Aaron Sarver, public affairs director for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident, he said.