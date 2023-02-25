EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been found guilty after shooting an Easley store clerk in 2018.

7NEWS previously reported, on December 14, 2018, Quinton Maurice Collins, 28, and Tychristian Ladson, 19, entered B-Pam’s Food Mart on NE Main Street in Easley and attempted to rob the store clerk, Stacey Branham, at gunpoint.

During the encounter, Branham was shot and tragically died on the scene.

Both men were seen on surveillance video taken from the store.

On Feb. 24, following a four-day trial, Collins and Ladson were found guilty of murder and attempted armed robbery, according to Easley Police Department,

Collins was sentenced to life without parole.

Ladson was sentenced to life plus 20 years.