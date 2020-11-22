2 people injured during shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County law enforcement officials said two people were injured Sunday afternoon during a shooting.

Deputies said officers responded at about 3:37 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of 91 Halton Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man with at least one a gunshot wound was located at the St. Francis Hospital. He is being treated for his injuries.

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)

Deputies investigate shooting on Halton Rd. in Greenville on November 22 (WSPA)



Deputies said a BOLO was issued for the a vehicle following the shooting.

Greenville Police Department officials said officers responded to a report of shots fired between vehicles. Police officers assisted with a vehicle and foot chase.

Deputies said the vehicle’s occupants were detailed, but no charges have been filed.

Police said two people were shot. There is no word on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.