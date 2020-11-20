Two Seneca men charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Dylan Kane Douglas (L) and Brandon Michael Yon (R) were arrested and charged on one count each of second degree criminal sexual conduct a minor (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Seneca men were arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Oconee County Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation began after deputies received word from the Department of Social Services detailing sexual activity between a juvenile and 19-year-old Dylan Kane Douglas. As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office determined Douglas and another man, 19-year-old Brandon Michael Yon, were both sexually involved with a juvenile.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas and Yon were both booked and released from the county detention center Wednesday on $50,000 bond.