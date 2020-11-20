Two Seneca men charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Seneca men were arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Oconee County Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation began after deputies received word from the Department of Social Services detailing sexual activity between a juvenile and 19-year-old Dylan Kane Douglas. As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office determined Douglas and another man, 19-year-old Brandon Michael Yon, were both sexually involved with a juvenile.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas and Yon were both booked and released from the county detention center Wednesday on $50,000 bond.

