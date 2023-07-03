SPATANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men received lengthy prison sentences on Monday for an attempted murder in Cherokee County.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitors Office in Spartanburg, J.W. Miller III, 34, and Randall Dewon Armstrong, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder.

According to the solicitor’s office, in 2019 the two men confronted a victim at the Lockhard Lane Apartments in Cherokee County. Solicitors said the two men believed the victim was attempting to reposes Armstrong’s vehicle.

The two men argued with the victim and as the situation escalated they reportedly shot the victim in the head and left the apartment complex in a rental car. The victim survived the shooting and identified Armstrong and Miller as the attackers.

Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge, and received an additional five years in prison for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five years for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Armstrong was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.