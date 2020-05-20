U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on fugitive wanted out of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Marshals, Crime Stoppers of Greenville and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar, who is a suspect in a murder investigation.

Officials are offering a reward of $7,000 for information leading to Kedar’s arrest for the February 26 killing of Mark Jermon, 58, at Herdklotz Park.

Ryan Dusha Kedar – Courtesy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

According to U.S. Marshals, Kedar’s car was found abandoned near Paris Mountain State Park just days after the shooting. Officials believe that he purchased a used car in the Greenville area from a private seller to avoid registering the vehicle.

Evidence suggests that “Kedar conducted extensive research into locations around Brevard and Asheville, NC.” According to the report, Kedar “enjoys camping and hiking and he is known to have visited numerous state and national parks.” He served in the Israeli Army, and should be considered armed and dangerous. He should also be considered highly intelligent, having received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel-Aviv and a graduate degree from the University of Washington, however he “may display socially awkward behavior.”

Investigators believe he “may be staying for brief periods in hotels and motels in the mountains of S.C., N.C., Tenn., Ky., or Va.” He also may have changed his appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.