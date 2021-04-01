U.S. Marshals offering reward for wanted man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Marshals are seeking information about a wanted man.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said Oscar Kent Wright is wanted by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said Wright is about 5’10” and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Rutherford County 911 Communication Center (828) 286-2911, Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477, or TFO Walker at (704) 237-7872. Callers may remain anonymous.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $1000 reward for information leading to Wright’s arrest.