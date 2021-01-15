U.S. Marshals, SWAT arrest wanted man following standoff in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were called Thursday to assist the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force with serving a fugitive warrant.

When officers arrived at the home on Terry’s Gap Road, the wanted man, Steven Dewayne Tucker, 45, refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tucker’s family members told officers a handicapped relative was inside of the home.

The sheriff’s office’s negotiation team was called to the scene. After several hours of negotiations, officers were able to get the family member out of the home unharmed, deputies said.

After that, Tucker refused any more communication with officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after 11 p.m., Tucker attempted to leave the home. He was taken into custody by Henderson County SWAT and U.S. Marshal agents, deputies said.

Tucker was wanted for parole violations, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He is being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility without bond. Deputies said additional charges are pending.