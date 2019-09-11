Union Co. deputies arrest man following Arthur State Bank robbery

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies arrested a man Tuesday night following a bank robbery in Monarch Mill.

Deputies said Frank Mills, Jr., 51, of Union, went into the Arthur State Bank on Lockhart Highway just after 2:30 p.m. He was armed with a large butcher knife and demanded the tellers to give him all of the money.

Mills left the bank, went across the street to a car wash, got into a vehicle and drove away, according to the incident report.

Deputies used bloodhounds to search the area. They also collected surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

A concerned citizen reached out to the sheriff’s office and told them Mills was the bank robber, according to the report.

Deputies were able to get into contact with Mills and asked him to come to the sheriff’s office.

Once Mills arrived at the sheriff’s office, he was arrested and interviewed. Deputies said direct evidence linked Mills to the robbery.

Mills has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Mills has three previous convictions for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, starting back in July 1984. He was last convicted for armed robbery in 2002. He served 12 years in Darlington County for that robbery.