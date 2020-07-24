Union Co. man faces charges after 2 children test positive for meth

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing charges after two children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s office officials said Matthew Phillip Gregory, 36, of Union, was arrested Wednesday after a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old tested positive for meth back in April.

According to the incident report, DSS had been investigating and made the sheriff’s office aware of the situation. Warrants were signed after DSS completed its investigation and Gregory’s refusal to take a drug test.

He was charged with unlawful exposure of child to methamphetamine and unlawful neglect of a child. He was booked into the Union County Detention Center.