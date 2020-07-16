Unsolved Case: Zachary Cunard, Mickey McGraw shot to death 18 years ago in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said investigators continue to look for answers after two men were found shot to death 18 years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zachary Cunard, 23, and Michael “Mickey” Alan McGraw, 32, were found shot to death on July 16, 2002 at Cunard’s home, located at 1190 Dickson Road in Campobello.

Investigators believe the shootings happened between 8 and 11 p.m. while McGraw was visiting Cunard.

Zachary Cunard (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael McGraw (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Cunard’s wife told investigators she spoke with him at about 8 p.m. while she was out shopping. She returned to the home at about 11 p.m. and found their bodies.

McGraw’s vehicle was stolen from the outside of the home and found just after midnight on Old Ballenger Mill Road in Greenville County, according to the sheriff’s office. It was completely burned.

Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to call Investigator Diane Lestage with the Unsolved Homicide Unit at (864) 503-4556 or email dlestage@spartanburgcounty.org.