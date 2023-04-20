TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Thursday it has arrested a former police officer for allegedly forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on him while on duty.

Gerard James Hildebrandt, 42, was charged on Thursday with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and misconduct in office.

SLED alleged that in July 2022, while working for the Travelers Rest Police Department, Hildebrandt took a female victim to an isolated spot on the campus of Travelers Rest High School and used force to remove her shorts, force her legs open and perform oral sex on her.

Hildebrandt is also accused of using his fingers to penetrate the victim and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim was not affiliated with the school in any way and the incident happened outside of school hours, according to Greenville County Schools.

SLED said the allegations were based on body camera footage, physical evidence and statements from the victim.

At the time of the incident, Hildebrandt had been with the police department for less than a year.

Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford said Hildebrandt previously worked at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Hildebrandt was fired by the police department on July 3 2022, the same day Ford was told SLED was investigating Hildebrandt.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Ford.

Anyone with any information on Hildebrandt should contact SLED.

Hildebrandt was booked in the Greenville County Detention Center.