US Marshals arrest 2 wanted out of NC in Connecticut

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two people who were wanted out of North Carolina were arrested Thursday by US Marshal officers in Connecticut.

Police officials said officers with the United States Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department arrested Sherwayne Akeem Bascom, 29, of Asheville, and Shanice Sheronda McDay, 27, of Asheville, Thursday morning in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Bascom was wanted in relation to a homicide that happened back in April at the Pisgah View Apartments. Police said he was wanted for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said McDay had an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to first degree murder after detectives developed information regarding her association with Bascom.

The two were taken into custody without incident.

Bascom, Tyran Burton and Dajour McDay were all facing first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges in the death of Adrian Terrell Smith and the attempted murder of another man in Pisgah View Apartments on April 3, 2020.