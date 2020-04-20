US Marshals arrest man wanted in 2015 kidnapping, sexual assault case in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man who they say was wanted in a 2015 kidnapping and sexual assault case out of Spartanburg.

According to the release, Robert Albert Brewton, 54, of Greenville, allegedly kidnapped and sexual assaulted a 70-year-old woman near Bomar Avenue on March 23, 2015. The release said Brewton approached the woman while she was walking and forced her into his vehicle.

Recent developments in the investigation allowed Spartanburg Police to charge Brewton with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Officers obtained arrest warrants on Tuesday, April 14.

On April 19, the Greenville Division of the US Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force started a fugitive investigation. They arrested Brewton Monday at about 6:15 a.m. at his residence on Batesview Drive in Greenville, according to the release.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.