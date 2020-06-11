US Marshals arrest wanted man following foot chase in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading officers on a foot chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, members of the US Marshals, the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a home off of S. Mills Gap Road in Edneyville to look for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Taylor, 39, of Hendersonville, was wanted for three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

When officers arrived on scene, Taylor ran out the back door, according to the sheriff’s office. After a lengthy foot chase, Taylor was taken into custody.

Officers searched the home to find two additional gun, according to the release.

Taylor was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center. His bond was set at $58,200.