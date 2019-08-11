Vandals break church windows, topple headstones, ACSO offers $500 reward for info.

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies have been investigating after windows were broken at a church and numerous headstones were toppled at a cemetery.

The vandals struck Fairview United Methodist Church on Church Road near Easley.

Nothing but sadness this morning when we arrived at church. It is currently under investigation but if you or anyone… Posted by Fairview UMC on Sunday, August 11, 2019

According to the church’s Facebook page, the damage was discovered Sunday morning.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said 24 windows were broken and 24 headstones were damaged. They said the windows appeared to be have been broken with a stick or a bat.

The sheriff’s office is offering $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspect(s) involved in the vandalism.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division will continue to investigate the vandalism. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-12517.