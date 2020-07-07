Victim’s family speaks out after shooting at Lavish Lounge

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – As Greenville County deputies continue to investigate a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at Lavish Lounge, two families try to figure out how to move forward after their loved ones were killed during a concert at the club.

As the rain fell, so did the tears of the families and friends affected by the shooting. One victim’s family and a club goer spoke with us.

7 News has video from inside the club. It shows the moments leading up to the shooting and even the aftermath.

“As soon as I hit the corner, that’s when I heard the shots going off inside the club and it was like eight to 10, maybe more, shots,” club goer Shafari Brown said.

Brown and her friend were near the door when the crowd started running. They started running too.

“If we would have been standing there 30 more seconds, we probably would have been shot too,”

Brown said.

51-year-old Clarence Johnson and 23-year-old MyKala Bell were shot and killed that night.

Johnson worked security part-time at the club and lost his life on the job.

His son, Sterling, came into town to bury his father. He wanted people to know that his father was loved and will be missed.

“To take somebodies family member like that, so needlessly, and throwing bullets, if you will, for lack of better term. I want you to know how much that hurt, and that somebody cared for him,” Sterling Johnson said.

The bottles in the parking lot and the candles and flowers left in remembrance told of the aftermath many faced inside the club that night.

Clarence Johnson’s son and sister came to that same parking lot to retrieve his car.

Clarence Johnson had four children and three grandchildren. Many described him as well respected in the community.

“He loved what he did. He enjoyed what he did. This is senseless. This is very senseless. It did not have to happen,” Johnson’s sister.

Hospital officials said a total of 10 people received medical attention. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The family told 7 News the club owner did reach out to them.

According to an event website, Georgia rapper Foogiano performed at Lavish Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. The event was supposed to last until 2 a.m. The shooting started at about 1:50 a.m.