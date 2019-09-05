Wade Hampton High, Fine Arts Center lockout lifted following bank robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Wade Hampton High School and The Fine Arts Center were placed on a lockout Thursday afternoon following a bank robbery.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said the bank robbery happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Sun Trust Bank on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The bank robber went into the bank, gave a note to the teller demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

According to Greenville County Schools, deputies were searching the area near the school for the suspect.

Additional law enforcement officers were on school property during the lockout.

No injuries were reported.

The lockout was lifted just after 3 p.m. The school had a normal dismissal.

The school district alerted parents of the lockout through voicemail.

The district said “lockout” is the new terminology they will be using to replay “partial lockdown.” The school will remain operating normally inside of the school building, but no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

We will update this story as information becomes available.